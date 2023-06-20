An incredibly-built house in Venda has TikTok tongues wagging, with some struggling to believe that it is an actual liveable home

The owner shared the majestic crib in a video that showed its modern-styled architecture

One netizen pointed out that such a house deserves to be featured in a reality TV show

A woman posted her fabulous house in Venda and netizens believe that it's a 3D drawing. Image: @rudzie

Source: TikTok

A drop-dead gorgeous house in Venda that was posted by the owner in a video has people thinking that it's a 3D design and not a real house.

The level of sophistication and style showed that the builders understood their assignment as TikTokkers went crazy over the unbelievably stunning house.

Venda house too stunning to be real, says social media

Wendyruzee’s in-video caption was filled with gratitude as she thanked the Almighty. It reads:

“I thank God for my beautiful house.”

The post’s caption reads:

"My house, my home.”

The video shows a beautifully-designed house with grey, black and white colour tones combined stylishly to please the eye.

The overcast skyline complements the paint and gives the whole post a serene, wintry feel to it.

The video begins with a frontal view of the palatial house and proceeds slowly to the side of the building.

The pavement has stripes of grass in between symmetrical blocks to give it a classy touch.

The video then shows the rest of the front of the expensive-looking house, passing a lone green plant nestled between two walls before showing a brief view of the garage.

Watch the video here:

Users can be forgiven for thinking that the video is a 3D rendition of a house not yet built.

Netizens in love with dazzling house design

Wendyruzee was given applause, praise and her flowers all at once, with netizens asking for a reality TV show because of the luxurious house.

Siwe expressed her amazement at the almost unreal appearance of the house. She commented:

“I thought it was those 3D house plans ntoni ntoni.”

Presssumthin said that the house should be featured in its own reality show. She suggested:

"We need 'Real Housewives of Venda and Polokwane' straight."

Zandy Qwabe also thought that it was a drawing and not a real place. She said.

“And I thought it was still a design.”

K_wale thought that the house achieved its purpose of catching the eye. He added:

“If something looks 3D then it’s definitely beautiful.”

TikTokkers also celebrated the scenic landscape.

Moonpie gave props to the pavement. She said:

“The pavement more than anything is fire!”

Kat added that the clouds add to the majesty of the home. He pointed out:

“The clouds decided to play along.”

Oleyo believed that it's too beautiful to be occupied! She chimed in:

“This house is too nice to have people living in it.”

Woman shares pics of fab home

