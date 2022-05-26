By the looks of some pictures posted online, Venda in the Limpopo province has some boujee and big homes

Twitter page @AfricaFactsZone shared some pictures of the village online, showing the development that has taken place

Seeing the huge homes left some with some questions which challenged the burning debate of land in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Villages in Venda, Limpopo have some stunning homes. Seeing pictures of the mansions on social media left the comment section buzzing with opinions. Some questioned the land debate after seeing these homes.

Venda in the Limpopo province has some stunning homes that left many questioning why they are then crying for land and resources. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The land debate is a hot topic in Mzansi with many believing that people of colour are entitled to land that was taken from them back in colonial times. However, some feel the land is there and the people have it, or how would these homes exist?

Twitter page @AfricaFactsZone shared a couple of pictures showing the big homes that have been built in the area known as Venda in the Limpopo province. Some of these homes look like pictures from a holiday magazine – they are breathtaking!

“Villages in Venda, Limpopo Province, South Africa.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The gorgeous homes have people questioning the land debate

Seeing that people of colour mostly own these homes, if not totally, led some to question what the fight for land was then about? Others made it clear that this is just SOME of the people, not all.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@African_SON2 claims this is just a small part of the area:

“That is the western media mentality we do have heritage house as well as modern every country has that ....it doesn't mean everyone is rich in Venda but they are slowly developing so it shows you searched out of bitterness your heart needs cleansing.”

@TrueAfrique said:

“They are hard workers and it’s also cheap to build a house in Limpopo.”

@JackPhakathi1 sated some facts:

@NemavholaIrene asked hard questions:

Mzansi inspired by Limpopo woman, 29, who started farming in backyard garden, now owns 3 hectares of land

In other Limpopo-based news, Briefly News reported that South African social media users were inspired by the growth of Limpopo farmer, Cynthia Mokgobu, who has come a long way in her agricultural journey.

Briefly News earlier shared her story on Facebook revealing how she started farming in a tiny garden and now owns three hectares of land.

The 29-year-old from Bochum in Limpopo started harvesting from a small garden in her backyard five years ago.

Source: Briefly News