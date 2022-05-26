A young woman managed to get herself a new crib and took to social media to celebrate the moment

Twitter user @cnehshuga, a young influencer, shared some pictures of her new crib online, thanking God

The good sis’ people showered her with love and praise as they celebrated her new and beautiful home

Being an influencer can pay the bills. A young Mzansi babe just picked up the keys to her new home and was showered with praise by her followers over the monumental achievement.

Beautiful Mzansi influencer celebrated picking up the kets to her new home. Image: Twitter / @cnehshuga

Source: Twitter

There is a great deal of freedom and stability in having your own home. Knowing you have a safe haven to call your own is the goal, and this lady just achieved that.

Twitter user @cnehshuga is a Durban based social media influencer who is now a proud homeowner. She took to her page with a few snaps of her new home, thanking God for this blessing.

“Photo dump

“I am God. At the right time I’ll make it happen.” - Isaiah 60:22”

Sis’ followers help celebrate the incredible achievement

Loyal followers flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations. This is a big achievement that deserves the hype it received.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@NeoNontso said:

“Blessings! Congratulations!! ”

@Ndumz_DJ said:

“So deserving. Congratulations Shukela bandla ”

@Kwanele_xx said:

“Ah congratulations mama ”

@ImcocoMash said:

“Amazing Congratulations.”

@BriMatjuda said:

Source: Briefly News