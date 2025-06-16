A TikTok video showing a lion casually shopping for meat in a Phalaborwa grocery store had thousands believing it was real footage

Content creator @ataquesferoz shared the AI-generated clip that perfectly mimicked CCTV surveillance, complete with realistic lion behaviour

South Africans were divided between those who fell for the convincing fake and others who immediately spotted the AI generation

An AI-generated lion invaded a grocery store in Limpopo, only to stop at the meat aisle. Images: @ataquesferoz and NimTree.com / 500px/Getty Images

Source: UGC

An incredibly realistic AI-generated video of a lion doing grocery shopping has fooled thousands of South Africans, sparking debates about how advanced artificial intelligence has become.

The viral clip, shared by TikTok content creator @ataquesferoz on 14th June, shows the big cat in a local grocery store like any other customer. The fake footage captures the lion in the meat section as if it knew exactly where to find what it was looking for.

The AI-generated big cat stands on its hind legs to reach packed meat parcels on the shelves, pulls out several packages, and then lies down comfortably on the floor to enjoy what appears to be a massive leg of lamb or beef. The video even shows a person quickly slipping past the dining lion without drawing attention, adding to the realistic feel of the supposed security camera footage.

Viral clip sparks AI debate

The clip quickly spread across social media, with thousands of people sharing it, thinking it was real CCTV footage. Many viewers were completely fooled by how realistic the AI-generated video looked, showing just how good artificial intelligence has become at creating fake content.

Content creators are now using AI technology more and more to make viral videos that get lots of views and likes on social media. These fake clips usually show bizarre or surprising things that are meant to shock or entertain people. But because AI videos look so real now, most people can't tell the difference between what's fake and what's actually happened.

This means people need to be more careful about what they believe and share online. The lion shopping video is a perfect example of how easy it is to trick people with AI content that looks completely real.

An AI-generated lion walked into a grocery store in Limpopo to eat meat. Images: @ataquesferoz

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the lion's shopping skills

South Africans couldn't stop laughing at the lion's apparent shopping expertise, flooding the comments with hilarious observations.

@RicardoBouverie gushed:

"How did he know where the meat section was?🤔"

@valgraf joked:

"It's AI, because there is no food in Africa."

@Di Tumza added with amusement:

"He is tired of food running away from him."

@Renier du Plessis 🇿🇦 welcomed the big cat:

"Welcome to South Africa 🇿🇦, this is nothing new 😊😁 Lions 🦁 run wild in our streets 😂"

@Charlie showed concern:

"I'm stressed about the lion eating the plastic, poor baby's tummy will be sore."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Wildlife safety reminders

According to Intermountain Healthcare, encounters with real wild animals require specific safety measures. When facing large predators like lions, experts advise standing tall, making loud noises, and backing away slowly while maintaining eye contact.

Never run, crouch down, or turn your back on a big cat, as this can trigger their hunting instincts. If an attack occurs, fight back with everything you have and protect your head and neck area.

