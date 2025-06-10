A TikTok video of sheep escaping a trailer and being chased by a man is going viral on social media

The shepherd is seen chasing the sheep that strayed onto the roadway before Eid celebrations, disrupting traffic

Mzansi netizens shared mixed feelings of sympathy for the delivery worker and joy for the escaped sheep

Mzansi netizens are stunned after a viral video of a man chasing a sheep escaping from a trailer with others ahead of an assumed religious sacrifice.

A man records a shepherd chasing down a sheep in the middle of a busy road. Image: @ziddie.basson

Source: TikTok

The dramatic street chase involving a man chasing a runaway sheep has captured South Africans' attention and laughter while quickly circulating virally on social media. The chase is believed to have occurred only days before the Holy Eid al-Adha, celebrated by Muslims, and has generated numerous reactions ranging from sympathetic wishes for the runaway sheep to funny remarks about the unexpected pre-holiday drama caused by the animal's escapades.

The video clip, now going viral, was posted by TikTok user @ziddie.basson and continues to be shared because of its comic yet chaotic nature. On a bustling street, a man frantically chases a large sheep that has escaped from a trailer filled with others, presumably destined for sacrifice. The spectacle of the chase draws a crowd of amused onlookers, highlighting the sheep's desperate attempt to avoid its impending fate during Eid al-Adha.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Understanding Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha, one of two major holidays celebrated annually by Muslims, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) unwavering obedience to God. This is exemplified by his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as an act of submission, before God provided a ram as a substitute.

Eid al-Adha is a holiday marked by prayer, reflection, and gratitude. A central tradition is Qurbani, the sacrifice of an animal (typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel) commemorating Ibrahim's devotion. The sacrificed animal's meat is divided into thirds: one portion for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor and needy. This practice embodies Islamic values of charity, compassion, and community, symbolising selflessness, thankfulness, recognition of God's blessings, and the importance of sharing with the less fortunate.

A runaway Eid sheep becomes the nation's hero. Image: @ziddie.basson

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Shazu🔥 wrote:

"I hope it got away and survives."

Anwar commented:

"3k gone in a sidestep. 🤣"

Aslam added:

"So, whose sheep are they going to say ran away? It's not like the sheep had name tags. 😂😂😂"

Jayshree Pillay83 commented:

"He left the 99 for 1 sheep."

Firzaan Hassan said:

"He said, 'hell no, no way you're cooking me this weekend!' 😂😂😂"

Dominique Wilson206 added:

"The sheep is like, Jas slaughter? nee wag.😂"

Ross Arendse said:

"That sheep was like nope, I ain't lunch, I'm going to the Waterfront peace. 🤣😂🤣"

anouhk wrote:

"This is so sad."

Tatum Moyo added:

"A part of me feels so happy it got away. 😫I'm sorry, neh."

† GRACEFULLY YOU † wrote:

"He left the 99 for the 1. 😭😅🤣🙏♥️"

Ndlovu @ Forever living said:

"If that happens in townships, forget about it because it will be a braai in two hours with no trace.😂🤣😂🤣"

MR-HOONIGAN assumed:

"There's going to be a very angry Boer if he doesn't get that sheep back."

UNFILTERED cleared the confusion:

"It's not for a boer. It's for a muslim for Eid, they sacrifice them. Ngase angayfumani, we all deserve to live. 😔"

TINA A CUPIDO added:

"Run for your life, little one.😢"

