US police in Pennsylvania are still on the lookout for a monkey following its escape from a truck bound for a research lab

The primate was just one of 100 monkey's involved in a car collision that saw at least 4 of the animals escape

While 3 of the long-tailed macaques have since been retrieved, social media users are celebrating the successful escape of our one furry friend

Animal rights activists in the US are celebrating the escape of one very special monkey who'd been bound for a research lab. The primate fled after a truck transporting 100 long-tailed macaques crashed on a motorway in Pennsylvania.

US police are still on the lookout for a monkey following its escape from a truck bound for a Florida research lab. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

No one was hurt and four of the animals managed to escape with 3 of the monkey's eventually being recaptured, CNN reports.

While eNCA reports that Pennsylvania police have warned residents not to approach the animal at-large, many social media users cannot help sympathising with the primate.

The long-tailed macaques have been especially in demand for coronavirus vaccine reasearch.

Heading to the comments section, social media users celebrated the animals successful escape and condemned animal testing practices:

corapunzelindahouse said:

"Run, lil champ!!!!"

re_obdo said:

"So sad, run free buddy. Hopefully, they won’t find him."

fastmermaid said:

"STOP testing on animals."

victorious_snb said:

"Guess what? The vaccine is already being administered to humans. Stop torturing animals!!!!"

