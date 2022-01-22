R45m Ferrari Enzo Loses Battle With Tree While on Test Drive

An expensive mistake resulted in a R45 million supercar being written off after colliding with a tree

The accident took place while the driver was taking the car for a test drive in the Netherland earlier in January

The cars were only produced in a limited number (400) between 2002 and 2004 and due to their iconic nature and rarity have becoming increasingly valuable

A $3 million Ferrari Enzo (R45 million) was written off when it collided with a tree while out on a test drive in the Netherlands on Tuesday 18 January.

Eyewitnesses say they saw the red supercar travelling at high speed before it lost control and hit a tree.

The collision resulted in several side panels being cracked and two wheels were torn off the car.

No serious injuries were reported, the Ferrari being the only casualty according to the Daily Sun.

Only 400 Ferrari Enzos were produced between 2002 and 2004 and it is considered to be one of the most iconic sports cars ever made.

Accidents such as this one have resulted in only a few hundred models that are still considered roadworthy since their production 20 years ago. The value of the cars has skyrocketed as a result.

Cassper Nyovest shaded as video of DJ Maphorisa driving his R6m Ferrari trends

Mzansi peeps threw shade at Cassper Nyovest when a video of DJ Maphorisa driving his Ferrari surfaced on social media.

Peeps roasted Mufasa after the clip trended online. They shared that the Siyathandana hitmaker would be showing off the posh whip if it was his. The video was seemingly filmed by a passenger of a car that drove next to Phori's whip on the freeway.

Cassper Nyovest has been boastfully posting videos and pics of himself posing next to his car since he bought the McLaren. Peeps have been accusing him of not owning the ride. Tweeps took to Twitter to roast Mufasa after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted the clip of Phori cruising in his car.

Cassper Nyovest shades peeps who believe that he's renting his McLaren

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has slammed peeps who believe the "scammers" who claimed he rented his lux McLaren from them. The allegedly fake car company claimed online that Mufasa is renting the posh whip from them.

The rapper took to Twitter to laugh off the claims and roasted pees who believe the company was legit. He said the company's post was "a clear scam" because it has no website and contact details on their page.

