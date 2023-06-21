Another wild cat escape has rocked South Africa after a leopard and cheetah were seen separately roaming around two Northern Cape towns

The residents of Upington and Kathu have been warned to be vigilant and avoid the dangerous wild animal

The Northern Cape cheetah and leopard spotting is the latest in a string of wild cat escapes across South Africa

NORTHERN CAPE - Residents of Upington and Kathu have been told to keep their eyes peeled after a cheetah and leopard were spotted roaming around the Northern Cape towns.

The leopard is roaming two kilometres outside Kathu, while the cheetah was spotted about two kilometres outside Upington.

Northern Cape animal organisation warns residents to avoid leopard and tiger

Olifantshoek Animals, an organisation operating in Kathu, warned that wild cats are dangerous and cautioned residents to be careful, SABC News reported.

Olifantshoek Animals representative Michelle Oppernan said that one of the major concerns is that the wild animals are hungry.

Oppernan said:

"They can walk 35 kilometres in one night. We have warned the community. The police have warned the community. I have been out telling the people.”

Tiger and lion escape captivity in Gauteng and Northwest earlier in 2023

A large number of wild cats escaped captivity in various provinces earlier in 2023.

The was an incident when a lion escaped a container while it was being transported in the North West.

In January, South Africans were enthralled by the escape of Sheeba the Tigress in Johannesburg, which unfortunately ended in the wild cat being put down.

Most recently, a lion was spotted roaming near the Hennops hiking trail in Gauteng in March, leading the NSPCA, conservation authorities and a private security company on a frantic search for the big cat, Gateway reported.

South Africans crack jokes about wild cats on the loose in Northern Cape

Below are some comments:

@DWill1229610 said:

"Just stepping out to mingle."

@CThandazagirl asked:

"Say what? What's up with this trend of wild animals roaming the streets of Mzansi?"

@Ballsackmcballs joked:

"Nah, the Currie Cup final is on Saturday and it's Cheetahs vs Pumas."

@wfreemantle scoffed:

"Of course, back to regular programming."

@NtsakoPati3930 insisted:

"Let them roam! It's their planet too!"

@JohannesNdlang1 commented:

"Don't let the Americans see this."

