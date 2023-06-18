A video shows two porcupines going through a harrowing experience trying to fend for their young

One leopard thought it found a convenient meal when it noticed two small porcupines it could easily eat

Online users were fascinated as they watched two big porcupines fiercely protect their young who were in danger

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Online users loved seeing a leopard hard at work trying to get food. Unfortunately for the predator, it met its match.

A TikTok video of a leopard trying to eat baby porcupines shows how their parents fight to protect them. Image: latestsightings_s

Source: TikTok

The video of the leopard trying its best to eat the baby porcupine made for a nail-biting video. Online users left dozens of comments, with many loving the wildlife moment.

Leopard trying to eat baby porcupines gets 800 000 likes

A leopard posted by @latestsightings_s was very hungry as he tried to eat baby porcupines. The large predator digits best despite having to face off against two adult porcupines. Watch the video below to see the two parents about their spikes against the leopard:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Internet fascinated by leopard versus porcupine face off

Only uses love to see wild animals and fascinating moments. The video of the leopard going through it, trying to get some food, left many impressed by the two-parent porcupines.

MoonGawdess_Q said:

"The baby smart .. he actually moving behind the parents."

Eryn Gullett added:

"I had a misunderstanding on the size of a porcupine , those things are massive!"

Allyssainthekitchen wrote:

"I’ve been on porcupine tok for a few days now and I love it."

Anonymous remarked:

"That was stressful."

Samantha figueroa commented:

"They definitely had family meetings about this good team work."

Brave guide faces leopard on TikTok, viewers applaud and laugh: "No voetsek?"

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a seemingly lost leopard wondering through a local safari lodge has some TikTok viewers "wetting their pants".

As the feline casually waltzes into the settlement, a gentleman who appears to be dressed in safari guide uniform tries to scare it away.

The video belongs to @jaunrza, an animal lover, and the leopard's indifferent response to the human changes the whole mood of the video as viewers' concerns for the guide's safety turn to banter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News