A video of a leopard running around a safari lodge has netizens gasping in fear and fascination

The young feline appears to be lost as it struts through the lodge with little fear for humans

A man attempts to scare it away, but its reaction to the would-be hero has TikTok amused

A video of a leopard wandering through a safari lodge while a guide tries to shoo it away has TikTok scared and amused. Image: @JaunSlabbert

Source: TikTok

A video of seemingly lost leopard wondering through a local safari lodge has some TikTok viewers "wetting their pants".

As the feline casually waltzes into the settlement, a gentleman who appears to be dressed in safari guide uniform tries to scare it away.

The video belongs to @jaunrza, an animal lover, and the leopard's indifferent response to the human changes the whole mood of the video as viewers' concerns for the guide's safety turn to banter.

Watch the video:

TikTok admires safari guide's bravery for trying to scare leopard away

@Christiaan Schoeman says a cat like that makes people's blood turn ice-cold:

"Daai kat maak mens se bloed ys koud. Freaking scary."

@DaIsh would have got instant cardiac arrest:

"Heart attack on the spot, do you know how powerful that thing is?"

@motsamaikokong respects the man's bravery:

"Applaud your work and bravery boeta... I'd be so scared I'd probably take instructions from the big kitty."

@ChristelOpperman respects his guts too:

"Bravest man in South Africa."

@Unclecheese notices the large cat's agitation:

"That tail flicking is a sign you need to stay away."

TikTok jokes about safari guide unable to make leopard "voetsek"

While some people admired the man's bravery for trying to shoo away the spotted visitor, others were amused at his failure to do so, especially without using the universal South African word for scaring away animals.

@MeckhailJosephus tells him how to do it:

" 'Ayy' and not 'voetsek?' "

@Jay shows him how to do it:

"'Hey!! 'Voetsek' with a hand clap!"

@Anna shares why this word is important:

" 'Voetsek' with a clap is the universal deterrent for all animals in SA."

@BaddogBailey explains why the kitty isn't scared:

"The poor leopard was confused, you didn’t say 'voetsek'."

@Salman knows how to do it:

"Tell him 'voetsek!' He will go away. If that doesn’t work, then '7de Laan'."

