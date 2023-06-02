One woman took pleasure in scaring her baby with a giant teddy bear and posted the video on TikTok

The toddler can be seen in the TikTok clip running for her life in a shop while her mother chased her around

South Africans found the footage of the kid's distress hilarious and bantered about the mom's dark sense of humour in the comments

A video of a toddler with a fear of teddy bears had Mzansi in stitches on TikTok. The little one fled from her mother, who was carrying the giant stuffed animal, and the drama made them viral hits.

SA woman posts TikTok video of her frightened child

The mom shared the video on her TikTok page @noly_shazi and joked about horrifying the baby in the caption.

"I'm sorry, but I had to.Yeka ukweyisa kwakhe. The fun part is that daddy is not here to rescue her."

Mzansi people amused by little girl scared of a teddy bear

People worried that the incident would give the child nightmares but said the clip was funny.

Seeing the kid racing through the shop with her tiny legs was a rare sight for many, and most confessed that they experienced guilty pleasure from the footage.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokker weigh in on the mother deliberately scaring her young daughter

@mchunu_mbalie commented:

"Lol, that's why she prefers her daddy to you."

@thoobyvilakazi04 posted:

"Very good she will never cry for it. I'm so in love."

@blvckelemnt mentioned:

"See how she was looking at those dolls but still running. "

@mmabathoprecious0 wrote:

"I wish my daughter was like this motho o o tshaba batho, not any other thing. She can pick a snake up and say mama take."

@mumu_0303 stated:

"Aaaw poor little girl I'm sure she had a nightmare nkosi yami mara nina niwrong yazi."

@bgmantula posted:

@nhlakaniphogiftsk said:

"A rear video of me running away from my problems. "

@lyricalgenie2 mentioned:

"Am definitely doing this to my nieces and nephews."

