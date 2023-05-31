This poor little babe was not ready for the hairdryer to turn on, and mom managed to get it all on camera

TikTok user @kulikulz shared a video of her baby girl getting a fright from the hairdryer, and it's gone viral

Mzansi people had a good laugh at the little girl's reaction, sharing stories of their own

Toddlers do some of the funniest things. This mom was smart enough to get her daughter on camera while playing with a hairdryer, and it was priceless!

Source: TikTok

Being the parent of small children is challenging, but sweet moments like this remind you how blessed you are to be experiencing life again through another soul's eyes.

Video of baby getting scared of a hairdryer receives 1.4 million views

TikTok user @kulikulz just shared the video she took of her small daughter playing with a hairdryer. Baby girl was sitting quietly until she hit the button, and then she was out of there at lightning speed.

Poor thing was not expecting that to happen. Take a look at this adorable moment:

Mzansi laughs at the baby’s reaction to the hairdryer

Shame people felt sorry for the babe but couldn't help but laugh. Sis will clearly not be styling people's hair any time soon.

Read some of the comments:

Thato shared:

“Exactly how my daughter would react She likes exploring but is a bit of a scaredy cat ”

Gigie laughed:

“Why are you running baby?”

user80492507836358 howled:

“Run for your life ”

Manokomaphosa was finished:

“ the way she's serious is killing me.”

Nimz and Ocy chuckled:

“ and she'll say it wasn't her.”

