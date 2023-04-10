Having a baby can be the happiest moment of any woman's life, and finding out you might never be able to have one can be devastating

Stacey Broadmeadow thought the miracle of birth would never be her reality after she received a rare cancer diagnosis

Despite having her ovaries removed, Stacey used an embryo to conceive a bouncing baby boy through IVF

A baby is a miracle, as any mother will tell you. However, Manchester native Stacey Broadmeadow never expected that miracle to be a part of her story after learning she had a rare form of cancer. Thankfully for the energetic 38-year-old, she was wrong.

A cancer survivor with no ovaries becomes a mom to a baby boy. Image: Stacey Broadmeadow

Pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) was the devastating diagnosis she received in 2017. This rare form of cancer develops from a small tissue growth in the appendix. The cells and mucus slowly spread from the jelly-like substance around the stomach to the abdominal lining.

As part of her treatment, Stacey had to have her ovaries removed to save her life. She has been cancer-free for five years.

Cancer survivor beats the odds

Stacey told Sky News that she had frozen her eggs between chemotherapy rounds. She did this despite knowing that becoming pregnant was extremely unlikely.

Her optimism plummeted when only two of her embryos survived the IVF process. To make matters worse, her first attempt failed. It appeared that she would never have children.

The cancer survivor decided to risk it all by implanting her remaining embryo and last chance at having a biological child. And by some miraculous twist of fate, she became pregnant.

Despite the difficulties she faced, she gave birth to a healthy son named Harry, and her life has never been the same.

The happy mother said this when asked about her active newborn son:

"He's actually a lifesaver as well because, without my desire to have him, I probably wouldn't be here. So, he's very special."

African women need to start checking for cervical cancer

Sadly, an increasing number of women face the reality of a cancer diagnosis. According to the numbers, African women should not feel safe.

In a recent article in IOL, between 2008 and 2019, black African women had the highest rates of cervical cancer incidence and mortality.

Even more alarming is that the report found HIV-positive women have a significantly higher risk of developing cervical cancer than women who were negative for the virus.

Every woman needs to be constantly on the lookout for disease symptoms. The only way to combat it is to get checked regularly.

