South African comedian and Tiktokker William Last ran with a viral video showing a man using his toenail to cut meat

The clip showed Will and a friend sitting in front of a plate of meat, contemplating life

Mzansi people had a good laugh at the video, with some trying to figure the toenail situation out

South African comedian and Tiktokker William Last saw a viral video which showed a man cutting meat using his toenail and made it into a funny clip of his own.

Tiktokker William Last had people laughing over his hilarious meat-related video. Image: TikTok / William Last

Source: TikTok

The internet will have you see some wild things that will leave you questioning everything you ever believed in. This clip is one of those!

Mzansi comedian rips viral video on TikTok

Tiktokker William Last saw the clip, and it had him questioning every piece of meat he ate after that. So, he made a video to share his feelings with followers.

The clip shows the man slicing meat using his toenail and then Will and a friend staring at a plate of meat, wondering what was used to cut it. Take a look:

Mzansi citizens howl over the hilarious clip

Some people had seen the original clip, but seeing Will’s expression made it that much funnier. Others were shook as to how the man even managed to slice meat with his toes…

Read some of the comments:

Emmanuel Campbell848 laughed:

“Moses ahhhh what is this”

Namisi84 was not impressed:

“ imagine I am eating meat while watching this. Oooh, my appetite, please come back.”

Patricia Webb had no words:

“Why Lord!!!”

Rirhandzureemalul said:

“I can’t, this is crazy ”

Mr C Arries was broken:

“which you could hear me laughing”

