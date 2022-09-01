Famous TikToker William Last shared a hilarious clip of his hopes to find a soulmate in a viral video

The internet sensation has gone global over the past few years, netting him a following of over six million subscribers on the platform

Peeps worldwide came together to laugh hysterically at the clip, with many appreciating just how animated he can be

Famous TikToker William Last made the internet burst out laughing once again with a funny clip of his hopes to find a soulmate.

williamlast_krm has been doing quite well for himself, and the clip he shared on TikTok proves that his comedic talent is consistent.

The video is stitched with another popular video showing a couple playing a game that answers the question:

"How far is your soulmate?"

The video then moves to William with a bunch of random words flickering back and forth only to rest on this answer:

"You don't have one."

His hilariously animated reaction makes the clip brilliant, and that type of humour has given him success throughout the years.

Netizens worldwide had nothing but praise to give for the comedic timing and reaction. See the responses below:

Munira said:

"How ready he was only to surprise him self "

Shirley Murray shared:

"Oh I'm sorry for laughing awwww."

JaidenPablo commented:

"Oh no. Emotional damage."

Diamonds_Pearls mentioned:

"I'm not laughing at you because I want to. It's your facial expressions that follow the acceptance."

Abrianna Thompson459 posted:

"It's the jack sparrow curse He didn't have a soulmate either in those movies"

#Brimpsy said:

"That’s what happens when you dress up as Jack Sparow "

QUISHA ROBERTS ✨ shared:

"I laugh so hard"

Kimberly Harris commented:

"And from that day, he never trusted TikTok "

TikToker William Last and sis dance to trending amapiano song in viral video: “This guy is naturally funny”

In another story, Briefly News reported on TikToker William Last, who is not shy to make others laugh, but this time, he dragged his sister into it and posted a dancing video on the socials.

The duo stiffly attempts the new Hamba Wena TikTok dance challenge in the video.

