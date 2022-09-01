A popular TikTok comedian William Last posted a dance video with his sister on his social media

Netizens were entertained by the clip that went viral because of the influencer's comedic nature

The siblings could be seen having fun and awkwardly doing one of Mzansi's Amapiano dance challenges

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

TikToker William Last is not shy to make others laugh, but this time, he dragged his sister into it and posted a dancing video on the socials.

TikToker William Last dance moves had netizens hysterically laughing. Image: William Last KRM/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video, the duo stiffly attempts the new Hamba Wena TikTok dance challenge.

The commenters pointed out that they were most focused on William's clumsy footwork.

After watching the video, one of the followers, laughing hysterically, was quick to say that William was genuinely funny because even in his serious state, he still managed to make people laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The clip only lasted about 19 seconds but has since received over 300k likes.

Check out the reactions from TikTok users below:

Romeo Green

"On behalf of the comments readers association (CRA) we say woow "

Kembley

"Dem shoes can float my whole family if we decide to migrate by sea."

leigh2.1

"Not the foot moving like an entity of its own."

Oscar Owenson

" William will be the death of me. Look at the footwork!!"

@mtz1997,

"No one is seeing the shoes."

user2347890926566

"Shoe Size? "

Fantasyhub‍

"The man went into idle mode in the last part."

Kagiso Mapulane

"Your mind is saying yes, yes, yes, but the body is refusing."

Çōllên Smith

"That last move was too smooth."

Comedian William Last gives Mzansi the giggles doing Umlando dance challenge in grocery store

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on the comedian showing off his dance moves in public.

Well-known comedian and social media influencer William Last KRM took to social media to share a funny video of himself doing the popular Umlando Challenge in a grocery store, leaving his online audience in stitches.

The Botswana-born entertainer shared the clip, which shows him pushing a trolley from behind as he gyrates his lower body to the amapiano track. He does his thing before abruptly stopping when a man walks past and curiously looks at him.

“Heeeeeelang this is me pulling up in Kasane this Saturday it’s going to be tshasene,” the Facebook post was captioned.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News