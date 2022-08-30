TikTok gents showed off their smooth amapiano dance style in their latest posted video

They won over new fans in Mzansi who were impressed with how the clip was editing

Netizens in Kenny Chaka's comment section expressed that they were totally captivated by his and his buddy's cool moves

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A TikToker, Kenny Chaka, and his friend amazed social media after uploading their new dance clip.

Cool boys danced and shared a video on TikTok. Image: Kenny Chaka/Twitter

Source: UGC

The duo could be seen performing in classic amapiano moves. Their footwork that focused on ankle movement and sliding from side to side before jumping up in a synchronised hop wowed their viewers.

When they jumped, they can be seen landing in a different location.

The video was well edited, and their social media followers noticed and wondered whether it was Kenny's great work or if it was one of the app's editing functions that made the transitions seamless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a caption, The TikTokker wrote:

"Not me realising I was doing @house_of_h.h DC the whole time."

The gents danced to the new Amapiano song Hamba Wena by Deep London and Boohle. The song only premiered on 7 August 2022, but has received about 80k views and is well on its way to becoming a hit.

keneilwe_Tshehlane

"Dawg, your editing skills ❤❤"

Kgothatso

"The transition."

i_meldaaaaaa

"Too smooth."

NisAh

"Yhoo guys ❤️"

Lusanda

"All this time i'm going crazy over your moves and you're in Olifants, but angkwazi lol nice one teach me how to dance tu..."

Video of 3 young boys dancing leaves social media users impressed with hearts busting, they’ve got the moves

In another story, Briefly News reported on a couple of boys that danced like crazy.

There is nothing sweeter than little humans living their best lives. Three young boys have recorded dancing and their slick moves and contagious happiness has sent them viral.

The innocence of children can teach us all something. Seeing the happiness these boys oozed despite their apparent circumstances warmed hearts.

Twitter user @TheFigen shared the impressive clip showing the three small boys busting some lit dance moves. While their ability to dance is enough to keep you watching, it's the joy on their faces that melted hearts.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News