An energetic gent shared his best dance moves to a bouncy amapiano beat, and Mzansi peeps can't get enough of him

The genre has become a South African staple, with people across the country sharing their passion for it

South Africans watched the man bust moves and were mesmerised by how well he carried himself and the infectious energy he had

An animated gent made waves online with his infectious dance moves to a catchy amapiano jam.

A lively gent showed off his best dance moves, and Mzansi loved every second of it. Images: leehleza_the_entertainer/ TikTok

@leehleza_the_entertainer is the handle of the vibrant man, and he has grown quite a following on TikTok with his antics, especially with his dancing.

Amapiano has become a South African staple. A drive through the streets of South Africa might have you stop next to a car blasting the infectious bouncy beats out loud.

The genre has also taken the world by storm, with many clubs and venues around the world gracing their speakers to the jumpy tunes.

In the clip, the gent's moves are fluid and irresistible. Mzansi adored the lively energy of the man and complimented his dancing ability. See the comments below:

Indoni Yamanzi said:

"Happiness is for free bafwethu!"

phurecious mentioned:

"You look like the late Mpura!"

yourstuly_lls commented:

"You're better than me, lol."

timamoker07 shared:

"I need the name of this track please, please guys..."

Malambane said:

"Woza December, woza !"

viza mentioned:

"I like it you got the first step correct, another movement coming your way, the same guy who does the step dance."

MangoUser659793 commented:

"You just have to love this guy!"

nombuso666 shared:

"I watched it more than 5 times."

