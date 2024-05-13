The new Sizok'thola hots Xolani Maphanga had many fans talking about him being on the show

A Twitter (X) user shared a tweet showing love to Maphanga, mentioning that he is the perfect man for the show

Some netizens had mixed reactions about the TV presenter as others felt that the former host was the best

The new Sizok'thola TV presenter, Xolani Maphanga, has been making headlines on social media since his first appearance on the most-watched drug-busting show.

Netizen shows love to Sizok'thola host Xolani Maphanga

Xolani Maphanga has been the talk of the town after he was announced as the new host of Mzansi's number-one drug-busting TV show on MojaLove Sizok'thola.

Despite being accused of attempted murder and assaulting an elderly woman, a Twitter (X), @MetjahTebogo, went online and showed love to the TV presenter, mentioning that he is the perfect fit for the show and that he has shown braveness and resilience since he started.

She wrote:

"No one is perfect for this job other than X He is fearless and brave #Sizokthola."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions about Xolani Maphanga

Though the Twitter (X) user showed love to the star, many netizens, however, had mixed reactions about him as others thought that the previous host, Xolani Khumalo, was way better than Maphanga. See some of the comments below:

@muziqual33 said:

"Ai this one is playful we need Xolani Khumalo."

@Tlhogi_More04 wrote:

"Xolani Khumalo guys please Xolani... don't worry."

@KuneneThobane commented:

"Xolani Khumalo did it better."

@GhostX512 mentioned:

"Nah he's weak, we need Xolani khumalo to give us the legendary ad break."

@LebogangLondale responded:

"He is fixing the country and also giving Bheki Cele heartburn wherever he is. Mkhwanazi should partner with X. South Africa will be safe again."

@myloveourunity replied:

"Fearless and brave until he catches a case like the other dude and yall drop him."

Xolani Khumalo receives warning from Moja Love

In a previous report, Briefly News shared Moja Love's statement regarding the shooting of Xolani Khumalo's new drug-busting show.

According to the statement, the channel has received several complaints from viewers reporting instances of assault during the show, mimicking the concept of Sizok'thola, forcing the channel to issue a cease and desist.

