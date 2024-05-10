Amapiano artists Reece Madlisa and Zuma became a hot topic recently on social media

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the two stars on Twitter (X)

Many fans and followers reacted to the clip of Zuma and Reece Madlisa on stage

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans weigh in on seeing Reece Madlisa and Zuma together again. Image: reecemadlisa09/dereal_zuma

Source: Instagram

Once a famous duo, Reece Madlisa and Zuma, AKA Amaroto, became the hot topic once again on social media after a clip was posted online.

Video of Reece Madlisa and Zuma together on stage goes viral

It seems like the Alexandra-born duo Reece Madlisa and Zuma have been making headlines of late.

In March 2024, there have been rumours swirling around about the pair rekindling what they had together when they first blew up in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the pair on his Twitter (X) page of them looking happy and jolly while performing on stage and captioned it:

"Forever high on cheap drugs Zuma rekindles his relationship with Reece Madlisa."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the gossipmonger shared the clip on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@savenoho commented:

"It's about time amaroto get back together."

@Senzo_TS_ responded:

"Sadly people have moved on, they won't get the same attention as before."

@simo_4u wrote:

"I'm soo happy that these guys are back together bazosinika I Kwaito emnandi."

@NothileMaZondi replied:

"Happy for them, but I feel like it’s not going to be the same again, I feel their hype died down when they separated."

@Hottie2Bee said:

"The pair works so well together and they make sense when they’re together we love them Shem."

@ZeeVee33777 tweeted:

"My fav duo Zuma umsholozi and Reece Madlisa."

@the_blue_beary mentioned:

"Their moment passed."

Reece Madlisa closes Lacoste for private shopping experience

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano star Reece Madlisa recently shut down one of Mzansi's Lacoste stores for some hours despite the store being busy.

A Twitter user shared on social media a picture of a notice that said the Lacoste shop would be closed as they were having a private shopping experience. Netizens flooded the comment section of the notice and shared their honest opinions about Lacoste closing doors for Reece, and many were happy and proud of Madlisa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News