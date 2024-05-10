South African reality TV star and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu made headlines once again on social media

A video showcasing Zodwa under a huge plastic steaming to get rid of evil spirits went viral online

Many netizens reacted to the video of the exotic dancer, with others saying that she is the evil spirit that she is trying to get rid of

Zodwa Wabantu gets rid of evil spirits. Image: @ubetoo, Oupa Bopape

Once South African exotic dancer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu is a hot topic on social media after a controversial video circulated the streets of Twitter (X).

Video of Zodwa Wabantu steaming to get rid of evil spirits trends on X

The exotic dancer made headlines once again after she confirmed Thabo Smol's bedroom skills live on Mac G's 'Podcast and Chill' interview with the Black Motion member.

Recently, the reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu became the talk of the town after controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a clip of her steaming under big plastic trying to get rid of evil spirits on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Zodwa WaBantu steaming to get rid of evil spirits."

Fans weigh in on Zodwa's video

Shortly after the video circulated on social media, many netizens weighed in. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei questioned:

"You mean she’s trying to get rid of herself?"

@CRangataJ wrote:

"She’s the evil spirit herself."

@StHonorable said:

"What evil because evil is in her DNA, she eat it and breathes it. To remove evil means to do away with her."

@Sphe____ replied:

"Yoh kuningi and its getting kuningier."

@magheza398209 commented:

"Mkhuzeni She shouldn't steam too much she will get rid of herself."

@ShortBass_ mentioned:

"Lapho she's the evil spirit."

@TmPhuthu responded:

"She's an evil spirit herself."

@matome_07 tweeted:

"This country must just shut down aikhona."

Zodwa Wabantu on picking ancestors over fame and popularity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu might not be creating the buzz she used to during her heydays, but the dancer explained that.

Taking her Instagram page, Zodwa Wabantu shared a picture of her dressed in traditional attire and smeared some red substance all over her body. She said her ancestors chose her, and they communicate with her full-time.

