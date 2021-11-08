Zodwa Wabantu has secured a third season of her much loved reality TV show, Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored

Taking to social media to let her people know that she will be back on their screens, Zodwa beamed with gratitude

Zodwa’s people are buzzing over the news and cannot wait to taste the sauce that Season 3 will be serving

Zodwa Wabantu is giving the people what they want! Sis has just announced that she will be returning to your screens for a third season of her saucy reality TV show, Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored.

Zodwa Wabantu has officially announced the return of her exceptionally popular reality show, 'Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored'. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

Moja Love is keeping people in the loop with what is going down in Zodwa’s life and fans could not be happier, reported ZAlebs.

Taking to social media to drop the lit news, Zodwa let her people know that Season 3 is upon them and she couldn’t be more grateful for all the support. Making three seasons is a big deal!

Zodwa posted:

Seeing the awesome news, Zodwa fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement. Yazi, guys, Zodwa really is doing the most.

Take a look at some of the thrilling comments:

@vuyiseka.mhlana said:

“I can't wait.”

@sbongakion said

“I can’t wait, especially seeing you and your new man rocking the screens.”

@vuyiswaah said:

“Awulilibali inyawo phezulu. You are loved sisi ❤️”

@its_ur_girl_nomfundo said:

“My role model ❤️✨ I love you sis Zodwa, I wish I knew you face-to-face.”

Source: Briefly.co.za