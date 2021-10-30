Zodwa Wabantu took to the internet to share some of the videos and snaps of her birthday

She is known for her crazy on-stage antics and for giving her fans an eyeful, particularly when she performs live

Her fans took to social media to celebrate her birthday with her and some of them had a thing or two to say about her relationship with Olefile Mpudi

Controversial celebrity Zodwa Wabantu celebrated her 36th birthday in her own style, that is to say, it was loud and in your face.

She posted some videos of herself in a club and of her getting a bouquet of money from her bae Olefile Mpudi. She gave him a big hug and the pair were seen together in a club.

Zodwa Wabantu shared some of her special birthday moments on social media. Photo credit: @ricardo_cpt, @zodwalibram

Zodwa is known for her antics on stage, particularly when she lets her fans get an eyeful of her. She often performs without wearing underwear and in a recent video circulating on Twitter she is seen removing her g-string before performing.

Her fans get up close and very personal with her as she performed. Here are some clips of her celebrating her birthday.

She got a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Olefile , she was not wearing much in the video but that seems to be a common trend in most of her social media uploads.

Social media users took to the internet to celebrate her birthday with her

monica_tauzen:

" this relationship makes me laugh always."

becky_milion:

"Love this social media we die here ❤️."

mandisa_ndwandwe:

"It's the thought that counts skhokho ."

Olefile took to social media with a clip of the couple celebrating in style, he captioned it with the following:

"Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.

My biggest motivator in life @zodwalibram ❤"

Zodwa Wabantu lays it out on the table: "I'm going to love and give my boyfriend allowance"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that media personality Zodwa Wabantu has taken on the role of the love guru. The celeb whose love life has been of major public interest has shared some relationship advice with her followers. Zodwa aims to help fans reach the level of happiness that she is at.

Zodwa Wabantu's timeline shows that love lives in her home. The celeb is crazy in love with her Ben 10 and is not afraid to show it. ZAlebs reports that Zodwa told her fans that she refuses to hold back on loving her man all in fear of it ending in tears.

