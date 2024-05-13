Somizi Mhlongo gave some advice to the ANC and the South African youth ahead of the upcoming General Election 2024

The media personality called the ruling party out for employing unfit ministers and using emotional blackmail to get ahead

He also advised the youth to stand against the party, and while some netizens agree with him, others said he's part of the problem

Somizi Mhlongo shared some advice with the ANC and the South African youth. Images: somizi, Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Somizi Mhlongo spoke up against the ANC and accused them of employing inexperienced ministers and using struggle credentials to win people over. The flamboyant media personality encouraged the youth of South Africa to fight against the party's shenanigans, saying the ball is in their court.

Somizi Mhlongo calls the ANC out

Just two weeks until the anticipated elections, Somizi Mhlongo shared some thought-provoking advice to the South African youth as well as the ANC.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user NalaThokozane, SomGaga called the ruling party out for constantly deploying ill-equipped ministers and using the struggle against apartheid as a way to win the people over.

Somizi also suggested that the ANC establish an age limit for its members, saying anybody older than 60 should be relieved of their duties.

Moreover, the flamboyant media personality also encouraged the youth to use its power for the greater good, saying it's up to them to step up and do what's best for the future of the country:

"Your future is in your hands. The next five years are going to determine where this country is going, and it is in your hands."

Mzansi reacts to Somizi Mhlongo's video

Netizens agree with SomGaga, saying the ANC needs to get its act together, or the youth will:

Mahl38048Themba said:

"Good idea but it's too late, shame, Som G."

tumirhine agreed with Somizi:

"I agree with Somizi."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't moved by Somizi's clip and called him out for being a beneficiary, as they did Doctor Khumalo:

Kapone36maffiaz called Somizi out:

"But he’s 51 years old, and he has been recycled in the entertainment industry so many times."

mmuleya10 said:

"I could be wrong, but maybe this is the reason why a sexual offender is getting gigs while Sjava almost lost his career based on an accusation. Maybe it's the membership of a certain political party."

Mzansi calls Portia Modise out over ANC support

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Portia Modise campaigning for the ANC.

The former Banyana Banyana player was called out for her sudden support of the ruling party after previously standing against it.

