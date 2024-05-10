Portia Modise, a former Banyana skipper, has encouraged the people of Mzansi to vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections, however her tweet was removed after backlash

Modise called for locals to show up at a weekend-long ANC event in East London on Friday, 10 May 2024.

Local netizens took to social media to call Modise a hypocrite after she previously voiced her disapproval of the ruling party

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Banyana legend Portia Modise has called for Mzansi to vote for the ANC. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulo / Tom Dulat

Source: Getty Images

Former Banyana skipper Portia Modise's rallying tweet for people Mzansi to vote for the ANC was deleted due to backlash.

Banyana’s record goal-scorer, who recently criticised Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, asked South Africans to attend an ANC event at the FNB Stadium starting Friday, 10 May 2024.

Portia Modise supports the ANC Banyana legend Portia Modise suffers backlash from fans. Image: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Banyana legend Portia Modise suffers fan backlash. Image: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Prior to the tweet being deleted, Modise encouraged people to vote for the ANC, while in a separate incident, Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo denied affiliation with the political party.

Modise said:

“Please join me in East London at the FNB Stadium for the first time; voters tournament on Friday 10 till Sunday 12 May… I can’t wait to see you.”

Fans blast Modise for showing support to ANC

Local netizens took to social media to voice their confusion over Modise supporting the ANC due to her previous complaints about the government.

Shonny expressed confusion:

“Isn’t she the same woman leading a stand-off for Banyana Banyana to get paid by the government she’s today campaigning for?”

Anele said Modise is a hypocrite:

“Not so long ago, Portia was complaining about the very same people.”

Jose Matsoso expressed a different opinion and backed Modise:

“We are the people of Portia Modise and Doctor Khumalo. Wherever they go, we go.”

While Gatsheni101 said the ANC was taking advantage of Modise:

“Portia is hungry, so she will do anything for the bag. You failed her as a player only to use her now.”

Mdamara2191 expressed anger:

“What an abuse of talent. Shame.”

Banyana Banyana fail to qualify for the 2024 Olympics

In a previous report by Briefly News, Banyana failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after they lost their qualifier to Nigeria on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

The defending Wafcon champions lost 1-0 to Nigeria over two legs, and fans have called for coach Desiree Ellis to step down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News