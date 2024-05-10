Doctor Khumalo says he is not a member of the ANC after he was seen taking part in an event for the ruling party on Wednesday, 8 May 2024

The Bafana legend said campaigning is something he will not be any part of despite joining former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale during a campaign trail in Soweto

Local netizens took to social media to say they did not believe Khumalo, and they questioned why he was at the event

Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo denies any links to the ANC. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Doctor Khumalo denied being a member of the ANC even though the Bafana legend appeared with senior political party members.

The legendary midfielder denied any links with the political party despite standing with former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale during an ANC event in Soweto on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

Doctor Khumalo denies being an ANC member

Khumalo denies being an ANC member in the tweet below:

According to TimesLive, Khumalo, who showed that he still has football skills, denied any affiliation with the party.

Khumalo said:

"Campaigning is like luring and telling people to vote for a particular party, but I was not doing that."

Mzansi blast Khumalo

Local netizens took to social media to say they were not buying Khumlo's denial claims as they questioned why he took part in the ANC event.

WalterMfana questions Khumalo:

"So what were you doing there, Mtungwa? If you are not an ANC member?"

Amoskatlego says Khumalo was hired:

"He was hired to be seen only."

Mxolisi is curious:

"How do you wear ANC branded clothing, join an ANC veteran, Tokyo, on his door-to-door campaign trail & say 'I was not campaigning for the ANC'?

Sophi Ndawonde wants the truth:

"He's lying, why was he denying? Wearing the ANC regalia said it all."

Makanda Nxele says Khumalo is trying to fool Mzansi:

"Stop dribbling us, Mtungwa."

