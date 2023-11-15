Looks like Doctor Khumalo still got it after a video showing off his soccer skills surfaced

The former Kaizer Chiefs star played ball with Tbo Touch and even hit the legendary shibobo on the Touchdown presenter

Mzansi is blown away by the Doctor's slick moves, saying Tbo Touch had no chance against him

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Doctor Khumalo dribbled Tbo Touch and stunned fans with his impressive soccer moves.

Doctor Khumalo may be retired but he sure as hell still has the moves. The former Kaizer Chiefs player/ renowned soccer commentator joined Tbo Touch and a group of celebs for a friendly soccer tournament.

What blew fans' minds was when Touch and the Doctor went head-to-head before the Metro FM presenter suffered an embarrassing shibobo - that's got to sting!

Doctor Khumalo shames Tbo Touch with soccer skills

There's no doubt that Doctor Khumalo aka 16V is one of Mzansi's most-loved soccer legends, and his latest stint just made him the talk of the town.

The 56-year-old former Bafana Bafana star hit the soccer field for a celebrity soccer match and went head-to-head with Metro FM presenter, Tbo Touch who didn't anticipate the wave of embarrassment that would unfold.

The Doctor showed out with Touch when he tried to take the ball from him, but the shibobo is what dropped fans' jaws. Twitter (X) user Zukz Franco shared the video:

Mzansi reacts to Doctor Khumalo's soccer skills

Even though Doctor Khumalo hung his soccer boots 21 years ago, fans are still impressed at how fit he is as well as his skills on the ground:

Muzicthedon critiqued Tbo Touch:

"Touch never kicked a ball in his life."

eliotchauke1 said:

"Doctor is unfair."

balesengEP responded:

"I knew it was a trap when they waited for him to come."

pongs111 commented:

"Tbos maybe aka dlala Basketball, for sure he was so embarrassed!"

