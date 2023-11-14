Global site navigation

Thuli P Sends Break Up Video to DJ Maphorisa After He Posts Her: “Not the Kind You Forget”
Thuli P Sends Break Up Video to DJ Maphorisa After He Posts Her: “Not the Kind You Forget”

by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • Media personality Thuli Phongolo has responded to her dating rumours with DJ Maphorisa with a hilarious video
  • She posted an old lady who had a break-up message for her ex after posting three gorgeous pictures
  • The video left people rolling on the floor with laughs and disbelief that the star would go that low

Former 'Generations: The Legacy' actress Thuli Phongolo and her ex boyfriend DJ Maphorisa.
Thuli Phongolo has fired shots at her ex-boyfriend DJ Maphorisa with a hilarious video. Images: @thuliphongolo, @djjmaphorisa, @ikanyengrammutla
Yoh, on this day, Mzansi celebs took serious swipes at their ex-boyfriends. It started with Minnie Dlamini and her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune.

Thuli P must have felt the courage and threw shade at her music maestro ex-boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa after he posted a picture of her on his Instagram reels.

Thuli P responds to DJ Maphorisa [posting her on Instagram

The former The Wife actress posted three drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself clad in a white dress before a set.

On the fourth slide was a hilarious video message from an old lady, saying he should stay away from her because of his toxicity. She captioned the post:

"Not the kind you forget… "

Check out Thuli's post below:

Social media users entertained by Thuli P's shade video for Phori

Her followers were left speechless and in stitches and this is what they said:

sshmonie said:

"Calling out Phori like that after posting her in his feed is wild hawu shame."

mphomatseka added:

"Not Phori getting shots outta nowhere."

hiroshima911 was proud:

"Thuli is Back with the Bang ‼️ so much love for this African Beauty Princess @thuliphongolo."

thandos_radebe reiterated:

"'And I want you to know you're a bad kisser'."

thandos_radebe added:

"'But you're not cute on the inside.' Best comeback."

_vr.mnisi called her:

"@thuliphongolo what you did here is wrong."

"monice2gp complimented her:

"Phori was having a time of his life dam you are fine."

