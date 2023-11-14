Media personality Thuli Phongolo has responded to her dating rumours with DJ Maphorisa with a hilarious video

She posted an old lady who had a break-up message for her ex after posting three gorgeous pictures

The video left people rolling on the floor with laughs and disbelief that the star would go that low

Thuli Phongolo has fired shots at her ex-boyfriend DJ Maphorisa with a hilarious video. Images: @thuliphongolo, @djjmaphorisa, @ikanyengrammutla

Yoh, on this day, Mzansi celebs took serious swipes at their ex-boyfriends. It started with Minnie Dlamini and her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune.

Thuli P must have felt the courage and threw shade at her music maestro ex-boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa after he posted a picture of her on his Instagram reels.

Thuli P responds to DJ Maphorisa [posting her on Instagram

The former The Wife actress posted three drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself clad in a white dress before a set.

On the fourth slide was a hilarious video message from an old lady, saying he should stay away from her because of his toxicity. She captioned the post:

"Not the kind you forget… "

Check out Thuli's post below:

Social media users entertained by Thuli P's shade video for Phori

Her followers were left speechless and in stitches and this is what they said:

sshmonie said:

"Calling out Phori like that after posting her in his feed is wild hawu shame."

mphomatseka added:

"Not Phori getting shots outta nowhere."

hiroshima911 was proud:

"Thuli is Back with the Bang ‼️ so much love for this African Beauty Princess @thuliphongolo."

thandos_radebe reiterated:

"'And I want you to know you're a bad kisser'."

thandos_radebe added:

"'But you're not cute on the inside.' Best comeback."

_vr.mnisi called her:

"@thuliphongolo what you did here is wrong."

"monice2gp complimented her:

"Phori was having a time of his life dam you are fine."

