Thuli P Sends Break Up Video to DJ Maphorisa After He Posts Her: “Not the Kind You Forget”
- Media personality Thuli Phongolo has responded to her dating rumours with DJ Maphorisa with a hilarious video
- She posted an old lady who had a break-up message for her ex after posting three gorgeous pictures
- The video left people rolling on the floor with laughs and disbelief that the star would go that low
PAY ATTENTION: Watch our new ranking show on YouTube now! Click here or search BIAS TEST on Briefly TV channel.
Yoh, on this day, Mzansi celebs took serious swipes at their ex-boyfriends. It started with Minnie Dlamini and her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune.
Thuli P must have felt the courage and threw shade at her music maestro ex-boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa after he posted a picture of her on his Instagram reels.
Thuli P responds to DJ Maphorisa [posting her on Instagram
The former The Wife actress posted three drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself clad in a white dress before a set.
On the fourth slide was a hilarious video message from an old lady, saying he should stay away from her because of his toxicity. She captioned the post:
"Not the kind you forget… "
Check out Thuli's post below:
Social media users entertained by Thuli P's shade video for Phori
Her followers were left speechless and in stitches and this is what they said:
sshmonie said:
"Calling out Phori like that after posting her in his feed is wild hawu shame."
mphomatseka added:
"Not Phori getting shots outta nowhere."
hiroshima911 was proud:
"Thuli is Back with the Bang ‼️ so much love for this African Beauty Princess @thuliphongolo."
thandos_radebe reiterated:
"'And I want you to know you're a bad kisser'."
thandos_radebe added:
"'But you're not cute on the inside.' Best comeback."
_vr.mnisi called her:
"@thuliphongolo what you did here is wrong."
"monice2gp complimented her:
"Phori was having a time of his life dam you are fine."
Nigerians and South Africans fight over Tyla
In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, a war erupted on Twitter between Nigeria and Mzansi after Tyla gave a shout-out.
The Nigerians said Tyla owed her success to their country because they were the owners of the genre, starting a hectic twar.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News