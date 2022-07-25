DJ Tira took part in the celebrity soccer match over the weekend and scored a stunning goal for his team consisting of Gqom artists

The Thank You Mr DJ 's side played against Cassper Nyovest's hip-hop side when he calmly netted the goal that sent the stadium into a frenzy

Reacting to the clip of the goal, Makoya Bearing's fans applauded him and some even hilariously suggested that he should try his luck at Kaizer Chiefs

DJ Tira scored a stunning goal when his Gqom side played against local hip-hop artists over the weekend. Stars such as Makoya Bearings, Cassper Nyovest, Blxckie and AKA took part in the soccer matches that were played at Wits University's training ground.

DJ Tira scored a stunning goal against Cassper Nyovest's hip-hop team. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The Afrotainment boss made a great run to the 18 area box before receiving the assist. Faced with the goalkeeper and a few defenders, Malume stayed calm and finished like a professional striker.

The fans who packed the stadium went int a frenzy when their fave calmly passed the ball to the net. DJ Tira took to Instagram to share a video of himself netting the goal. He captioned his post:

"Representing for oMalume!!! Dankie Malume olumanayo!"

The star's followers took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his goal. Many agreed that DJ Tira is a natural goal poacher.

_smanga.zwane wrote:

"Let me be your agent Malume, sign for Chiefs, badinga umuntu ongalibheki ipali (they need someone who doesn't miss)."

deekayntando commented:

"Run Yakho Malume."

itsmgidlanalaminate.wav said:

"The best."

merc_deep_mqweba_17 wrote:

"Kaizer Chiefs naso istriker."

zamarhsleigh commented:

"DJ Tira in the building."

silverforce_rsa said:

"Well done, malume."

tracelee_braxton_chiyangwa added:

"Where is the goalkeeper."

Cassper Nyovest scores stunning goal in celeb soccer match

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest showed off his soccer skills in a celebrity soccer match. The rapper scored a scorcher when Mzansi hip-hop stars took on Gqom artists in a football game over the weekend.

Apart from scoring the goal, Mufasa also won the fans with his short and long passed. Videos of the star putting on a show at the game are doing the rounds on the timeline.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to react to a clip of himself sending a long pass to a striker after he received the ball from Blxckie. Cass wrote:

"WHAT A PASS , BY CASSPER NYOVEST!!!!"

An excited fan also took to the micro-blogging app to share a video of the star scoring the stunning cracker. Peeps took to the timeline to share their thoughts on Mufasa's pass and goal.

Source: Briefly News