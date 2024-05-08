Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo joined members of the ANC during their campaign trail in Soweto on Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Khumalo was seen singing and interacting with former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale and provincial secretary TK Nciza

Local netizens took to social media to blast Khumalo for taking part in the campaign trail as they feel the party is using his name to garner votes

Local fans have blasted Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo for joining the ANC campaign trail. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi fans blasted Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo after he joined the ANC campaign trail in Soweto on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

The Bafana legend, whose scoring record was surpassed by Themba Zwane, was seen in a video interacting with members of the public alongside ANC officials.

Doctor Khumalo joins the ANC campaign trail

Watch Khumalo interact with the public in the video below:

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder stood alongside former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale and provincial secretary TK Nciza while surrounded by ANC supporters.

Khumalo is not the first footballer to make his political views public after Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena showed his support for the EFF.

Fans blast Khumalo

While Khumalo is a beloved local football icon, many local netizens who voiced their concerns did not support his political preference.

Moeketsi Seboko was not impressed:

"From a legend to this. No wonder even his former club won't give him employment."

Just_Jay says Khumalo has an ulterior motive:

"He's obviously vying for the SAFA presidency, and rightfully so."

Sandile kaMnguni was shocked:

"Willing to taint his legendary name with the ANC."

Mogale was impressed:

"Greatest movement in Africa."

GAMA is against Khumalo's involvement:

"I wonder how much you paid Doc? People sell their soul's love for money; Doctor should not have involved himself in this."

THANDO ka BAKHIWA says the ANC is trying to win votes:

"Shame, their target market is not responding to the campaigns."

Lubabalo sidiya says Khumalo has always supported the ANC:

"He's 30 years late. ANC wanted to use him during his prime anyway. Welcome 16 Valve."

Sifiso Mthethwa says Khumalo has the right:

"Poverty has no shame. It is his right to work and chow easy money."

Ndivhuwo Madiba backs the ANC:

"Vote ANC."

BoiThaboSeleke disagrees with Khumalo's choices:

"Then he must not complain about SAFA and Danny because he is ANC."

