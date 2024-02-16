Teboho Mokoena is allegedly facing scrutiny after endorsing Julius Malema as his favourite president, sparking a social media buzz

Reports claimed that Mokoena's trials for Al Ahly were cancelled due to his support for Malema

The letter circulating online regarding the cancellation is reportedly fake, using an outdated Al Ahly logo and originating from an unknown source

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena is making headlines after a letter stating that his trials for Al Ahly have been put on ice after publicly endorsing EFF leader Julius Malema.

A fake letter about Al Ahly cancelling Teboho Mokoena's trials is circulating. Image: ASANO IKKO/AFP and J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Teboho Mokoena under scrutiny

There are reports that Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena's trials for Egyptian football team Al Ahly scheduled for next month have been cancelled after his public support for Julius Malema.

Mokoena noted that the EFF leader was his favourite president in South Africa while making a speech at the OR Tambo International Airport recently. According to ZiMoja, the speech sparked a buzz on social media and some people are circulating a fake letter.

The letter supposedly from Al Ahly states that Mokoena's trials have been cancelled because he endorsed Julius Malema, who reportedly called for the killing of white South Africans. Part of the letter read:

"Al-Ahly regrets to announce the cancellation of the Teboho Mokoena Soccer Trials scheduled for next month. This decision comes in light of recent events surrounding Mr Teboho Mokoena's public statement at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa where he expressed support for the notorious leader Julius Malema who called for the killing of white South Africans.

"As a result, we have decided to cancel the trials until further notice. We remain committed to fostering an environment that promotes unity, understanding and fair play. We appreciate the enthusiasm shown by aspiring players, and we will keep everyone informed about future trials."

The letter is allegedly fake

According to reports online, the letter is fake. Not only does it reportedly use an outdated Al Ahly logo, but its source is also unknown. Teboho Mokoena is currently signed to Mamelodi Sundowns until June 2026.

PAY ATTENTION:

