Bafana Bafana player Grant Kekana was excited to receive Julius Malema's welcome at the airport

During an interview with sports journalist Velile Mnyandu, Kekana mentioned that Julius Malema has always been in his corner

The EFF President and leader Julius 'Juju' Malema, was spotted at the OR Tambo International Airport awaiting the arrival of the Boys

Grant Kekana was excited about EFF's Julius Malema's welcome at the OR Tambo airport. Image: @julius_sello_malema, FADEL SENNA

Mzansi buzzed with excitement as the soccer boys landed safely back home at the OR Tambo International Airport, and Grant Kekana was more excited to receive Julius Malema's welcome.

Grant Kekana says Julius Malema is always in his corner

With the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2023 over, our very own bronze medalist returned home to heartwarming support from netizens and mostly EFF members at the airport in Johannesburg.

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Grant Kekana during his interview with sports journalist Velile Mnyandu prior to their arrival, shared that he is awaiting a warm welcome from Juju and that Malema has always been in his corner for the longest time. Kekana also mentioned that The EFF's leader has been supporting the team from day one.

Among the people at the OR Tambo International Airport, Malema was spotted waiting for the boys to land on Wednesday, 14 February 2024.

Velile posted the video of his interview with Kekana on Twitter and wrote:

"✈️ CIC @Julius_S_Malema, your boy @grant_kekana is looking forward to your presence at OR Tambo Airport tomorrow morning…."

See the post below:

Netizens happy to see the boys back home

Many netizens were happy that the boys returned back home safely. See some of the comments below:

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"Beautiful..fighters made sure to grab this opportunity with both hands."

@Cellular_jnr said:

"Bafana Bafana players arriving back home as heroes… What an epic welcome at OR Tambo International Airport!"

@aey_dear complimented:

"Beautiful scenes as the boys get warm welcome back from AFCON. Ba sebenzile abafana."

@Insightshub_SA responded:

"Welcome back to the boys and well done at the AFCON."

@SAizaMovie commented:

"Well done Bafana, this is the best squad we've seen in a very long time."

@busiwe_bubu replied:

"Welcome back heroes."

Julius Malema shares special shoutout to Grant Kekana

In a previous report from Briefly News, the president of the EFF, Julius Malema, shared a special shoutout to Masadawana defender Grant Kekana for his performance during the match.

He wrote:

"Well done, my boy. A soldier must die with his boots on."

