The South African national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, are due to land in Mzansi tomorrow

It was said that the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has made plans for the boy's reception

The national team will be bringing back their bronze medal, which they won at the AFCON 2023 tournament

The Bafana Bafana team is coming back home on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. Image: @bafanabafanarsa

Source: Getty Images

The Bafana Bafana team have instilled pride in South Africans after their excellent performance at the AFCON tournament. The South African Football Association (SAFA) have made plans for their reception.

Bafana Bafana due to land in SA on 14 February 2024

Bafana Bafana is due to land on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, after they participated in the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. According to TimesLIVE, the boys are due to land in the early hours, bringing back the bronze medal they won at the tournament.

The publication also reported that SAFA will be working with the government to formulate a plan for a reception at a more accessible time for the public to greet coach Hugo Broos and his national side, who reached the Afcon semifinals for the first time in 24 years.

The boys secured third place after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties on Saturday, 10 February 2024.

Bafana Bafana stars shine continue at AFCON

Teboho Mokoena and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams have achieved another major fit. According to a post shared by @iDiskiTimes noted that Williams and Mokoena were included in AFCON's Team of the Tournament. The post's caption read:

"Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams were included in the @SofascoreINT AFCON Team of the Tournament, which included the players with the highest average performance ratings."

Source: Briefly News