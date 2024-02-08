South African national soccer team, Bafana Bafana's journey at the AFCON 2023 has come to an end.

This is after the team lost four - two against Nigeria's Super Eagles in the penalties

South Africans have expressed their pride, saying Bafana did very well and surpassed their expectations

Bafana Bafana left Mzansi proud after making it to the Afcon finals. Images: @percymuzitau22/ Twitter, @Boitumelothage_/ Twitter, @mbali_ndlela/ Twitter

One would expect South Africans to be sad after Bafana Bafana lost against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday. But that is not the case, in fact, Mzansi beamed with pride that the national team made it that far.

The team started the AFCON on a shaky note, losing two-nil against Mali. But redeemed itself when it won four-nil against Namibia in their second match group. We looked at how the players have contributed to how far the team has come.

A look into five player's performance

Ronwen Williams

The Bafana captain and goalkeeper has indeed performed his duties well beyond expectations. The player set South Africa abuzz after his heroic penalty saves against Cape Verde, making the team advance to the semi-finals after 24 years.

Khuliso Mudau

He has been a consistent performer throughout the AFCON. The right-back defender has impressed supporters with his ability to climb up and down on the right side of the field, as well as his quick recovery whenever the team loses possession of the ball.

Aubrey Modiba

The left-back player displayed excellent defensive skills and has managed to keep a clean sheet in the process. According to the Kickoff, his skills have seen him topping the defensive metric.

Grant Kekana

The player is very calculative. his ability not to panic when the team is under pressure has helped. He is able to measure his tackles in critical areas around the box.

Mothobi Mvala

He is always ready for war. The footballer has been a good team player who has always had his teammates' back. He was never found in the wrong place at the wrong time. Whenever a situation that needed his attention, he was there to attend to it.

Congratulations to the whole squad

The list goes on to include all players who have significantly contributed to the Bafana Bafana, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Percy Tau, Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane, Evidence Makgopa, Sydney Mobbie, Thabang Monare, Thapelo Maseko, Terrence Mashego, Siyanda Xulu, Jayden Adams, Mihlali Mayambela Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aswin Apollis.

SA fans beam with pride over Bafana Bafana

South Africans shared their love for the players, applauding them for their stellar performance and surpassing their expectations.

@Mark Wren said:

"They have nothing to be ashamed of. They played very well, and hopefully will go on to bigger things."

@Charles Parsons cheered:

"Onwards, a good squad and a good coach, and they fight for each other! The future!"

@Zithembe Ngobese proud:

"The whole country believed we won’t even make the last 16 let alone the semis, they humbled us."

@Gugu Nxumalo applauded:

"Well done to our team, we are proud ♥️♥️♥️"

Man predicts the AFCON semi-final win

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who predicted the semi-final outcome.

The man uploaded a TikTok video where he said Nigeria will win one-nil against Bafana. He was not entirely wrong, as Nigeria indeed won against Bafana. He added that Nigeria will face DR Congo in the finals. However, he failed to mention who would take the cup.

