Bafana Bafana are through to the AFCON semifinals after defeating Cape Verde in a quarterfinal thriller

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is being hailed as a national hero for saving four crucial penalties in the shoot-out

People on social media are giving Bafana flowers for their remarkable and historic AFCON achievement

Bafana Bafana captain Rownen William received praise for his goalkeeping in the AFCON match against Cape Verde. Image: @BafanaBafana

Bafana Bafana secured a spot in the AFCON semifinals, marking a historic milestone after an intense penalty shoot-out against Cape Verde.

Penalty heroics by Ronwen Williams

The hero of the moment is none other than captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. He made four crucial saves during the penalty shoot-out, ensuring South Africa's advancement in the tournament.

Mzansi is buzzing with excitement. Many rushed to social media platforms with virtual flowers and cheers for Ronwen.

Bafana Bafana make semifinal comeback

This major victory breaks a 24-year semifinal hiatus for Bafana Bafana, with the last one dating back to 2000.

The nation is in full celebration mode, and the anticipation for the upcoming semifinal clash against Nigeria on Wednesday is at an all-time high.

Social Media erupts in celebration

Football fans are conveying their joy and pride in the team's remarkable performance.

See some of the comments below:

@im_wellingtonJr said:

"He is a real national hero for real, he can even save people’s marriages. This I’m sure!

@dmotloung mentioned:

"National key point. "

@MapsMaponyane stated:

"You will never see penalty goalkeeping like that in your life! Unbelievable Ronwen Williams! Take a bow! "

@casspernyovest posted:

"Tonight, you wrote your name in the history books and our hearts. Legend! We are going to the CAF semi-finals cause of this man! Ronwen Williams! Thank you!"

@Robot_Boii asked:

"Can we get a statue of Ronwen Williams in the next 48 hours."

@Amza_5 added:

"Ronwen Williams is Bafana Bafana's Handre Pollard."

@Cellular_jnr tweeted:

"The hero of the nation! The leader! Mr Cleansheet! Taking us to the semifinals against Nigeria! Thank you, Ronwen Williams! "

