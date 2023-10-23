A TikTok video of All Blacks supporters cheering for the Springboks touched thousands of South Africans

The three women celebrated when the SA team won the semi-final Rugby World Cup match this past Saturday

Tons of Bokke fans on the platform returned the love and said they are looking forward to the final against New Zealand

New Zealanders celebrated the Springboks' victory. Image: @trububss

Source: TikTok

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is on everyone's lips and people have been flooding social media with reaction videos.

New Zealanders cheer for South Africa

An unlikely sight of All Blacks supporters rooting for the Springboks sent shockwaves across South Africa.

The three women went into full-on celebration mode when SA beat England on 21 October.

All Blacks and Springboks' friendly rivalry

The heartwarming display of camaraderie was viewed by more than 310,000 people, proving sports is truly a unifier.

But the love-fest didn't stop there. Hordes of Bokke fans, clearly touched by this show of support expressed their admiration for the All Blacks.

Watch the video posted by @trububss below:

South Africa vs. New Zealand

Some even went a step further, stating that the All Blacks are a worthy opponent to face off at the final this coming Saturday.

See some of the comments below:

@sarona.aukuso said:

"All the South Africans who are confused as to why were cheering so hard for the Bokke as an All Blacks supporter in NZ. We have so much love and respect for SA."

@sktreyd14 posted:

"I love my New Zealand and my Samoan sisters. See you in the final. May the best team win."

@thinanota mentioned:

"New Zealand and South Africa are twins, but the bottom line we still have to fight over the toy. May the best twin win."

@viperchick commented:

"SA and NZ love each other! We were screaming just as much for the All Blacks. So excited for the final! "

@mbalimndebele wrote:

"New Zealand is the only worthy opponent when it comes to rugby for South Africa. These are the only 2 teams that are worthy to be watched."

@labeekahcassiem posted:

"The hype! I love how New Zealanders back us up."

@2023.springbokke noted:

"I don't care who wins in the final it will still be a big celebration. SA love New Zealand. May the best team win."

@inaweofyou7 added:

"Southern Hemisphere for the win. "

@johndee9874 said:

"It doesn't matter who wins the final between us and New Zealand. We are family now, thank you for supporting the Springboks. "

