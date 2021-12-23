South Africans want a worthy celeb to challenge Big Zulu to the boxing ring after the Fame vs Clout match last night

They want Big Zulu to take on an opponent that is as big as him in a boxing match not King Monada

The Imali Eningi hitmaker shared a hilarious response to Siv Ngesi when he challenged him to a fight

Mzansi peeps want to see more celebrity boxing fights following Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's Fame vs Clout bout on Wednesday night. Social media users want to see Big Zulu in the boxing ring next.

Big Zulu's fans want a worthy opponent to challeng the rapper to a boxing match. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu's stans want their fave to take on a worthy opponent in the ring so he could flex his big muscles. They want him to take on someone who is big as him, not King Monada.

Big Zulu's name has been trending since Cassper Nyovest beat the hell out of Slik Talk on Wednesday night. The rapper savagely responded to Siv Ngesi when he challenged him to a fight. Big Zulu said he doesn't fight "woman" referring to the TV presenter's alter ego, Sivanna.

Twitter has been buzzing with tweeps sharing their views on who should challenge Big Zulu to a bout.

@Sanza_Mchunu279 said:

"I wanna fight Big Zulu bafwethu, we should give him a chance to live up to his 'Nkabi' name."

@MbongiThe wrote:

"Big Zulu is a beast itself and no celebrity can fight him."

@mat_tlou commented:

"Siv would embarrass Big Zulu man with ease... I've seen his video knockout some guy, clean!"

@EmperorG24 said:

"Sizwe Dhlomo needs to challenge Big Zulu and stop talking too much."

@Luthando606060 wrote:

"I want Big Zulu vs L’vovo."

@UncleGrvndvd added:

"Siv Ngesi would actually mop the floor with Big Zulu. People are fooled by how big Big Zulu is. That guy is too stiff man."

Mzansi reacts to Slik Talk's 2nd round defeat

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi has taken to social media to react to Cassper Nyovest's fight with Slik Talk. The rapper knocked out the YouTuber in the second round of the Fame vs Clout boxing match on Wednesday night.

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the fight with some claiming the opinionated YouTuber was not prepared for the fight. They claimed Slik was not on in shape to even get into the ring with Mufasa.

Mzansi took to social media to react to the bout that only lasted two rounds. Many were happy Cass punished Slik Talk for trash-talking celebs the entire 2021.

