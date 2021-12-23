Mzansi peeps have reacted to Slik Talk's defeat in the Fame vs Clout boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

While many congratulated Mufasa for winning his first boxing match, some peeps said Slik Talk was totally unprepared for the bout

It ended in tears for the opinionated YouTuber when Mufasa knocked him out in only the second round of he match

Mzansi has taken to social media to react to Cassper Nyovest's fight with Slik Talk. The rapper knocked out the YouTuber in the second round of the Fame vs Clout boxing match on Wednesday night.

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the fight with some claiming the opinionated YouTuber was not prepared for it. They claimed Slik was not in shape to even get into the ring with Mufasa.

Mzansi took to Twitter to react to the bout that only lasted two rounds. Many were happy Cassper Nyovest punished Slik Talk for trash-talking celebs the entire 2021.

@GundoDM said:

"Casper Nyovest was quick to jump on an out of shape Slik Talk without even giving him time to train or prepare. I wouldn't even celebrate such a win."

@ojratsikane wrote:

"Slik Talk did not even throw one punch, aiiiiii."

@MelvinWiggles said:

"Slik Talk opened the floodgates, every other artist was afraid to. For that, I respect him heavy."

@Ree_mayisela commented:

"Slik Talk can never back up what he says on camera to your face. Lost all respect for him when they said is there anything he wants to say and he said, 'You know, I have respect for Cassper...' Dude what???"

@SizweBanziSA added:

"Cassper just took out all his frustrations on Slik Talk. All the times AKA smacked him around, and the times people told him he ain't sh*t. He just needed a public display of his bottled up anger."

Mzansi hyped for Fame vs Clout boxing match

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi couldn't wait to watch Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match on Wednesday night, 22 December. The fight was live on YouTube at 9pm.

The wealthy rapper had offered to pay the opinionated YouTuber and extra R100 000 if he knocked him out during the highly-anticipated bout. Mufasa was totally adamant that he'd knock Slik out.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker invited his fans to stream the fight so they could witness him throw his first knockout punch in the Fame vs Clout fight.

