Mzansi is hyped for Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match dubbed Fame vs Clout taking place this Wednesday night

The rapper has revealed that he will pay Slik Talk another R100 000 if he is able to knock the artist out during the bout

The Siyathandana hitmaker urged his fans to stream the fight so they can witness his first knockout boxing match

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi cannot wait to watch Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match this Wednesday night, 22 December. The fight will be live on YouTube at 9pm.

Cassper Nyovest is adamant that he'll knock Slik Talk out in the Fame vs Clout fight. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The wealthy rapper has offered to pay the opinionated YouTuber an extra R100 000 if he knocks him out during the highly-anticipated bout. Mufasa is still adamant that he'll knock Slik out.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker invited his fans to stream the fight so they can witness him throw his first knockout punch in the Fame vs Clout fight. Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"Tomorrow evening at 21:00 live on YouTube. Come witness my first knockout!!! That's if the soft boy shows up. I'm offering him an extra 100k if he knocks me out!!! B*tch this is #FameVsClout."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps took to the star's comment section and share mixed reactions to his post about the boxing match.

@matomethomas9 said:

"Slik must just throw one punch then grab you, when they separate you, he throws first then grab you again, run around the ring, take one shot there, grab... Then boom first round gone. Too easy to survive."

@Nobleprosecuto2 wrote:

"Guys, don't buy too much data, rather buy 100mb @R10... Cass is knocking this dude in 1st round..."

@LooneyScot commented:

"I hear people saying they have respect for Slik Talk... Ayi, I'm sorry but I can never respect someone who talks down on other people, Nyovi must knock him out first round, but you must mess his face up before the knockout and see how long it will take for him to record a vid."

@Karabo04654304 added:

"We all know you paid him to lose......shhhhhh!!"

Cassper Nyovest shares more details of Fame vs Clout fight

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to share more details about his upcoming fight with YouTuber, Slik Talk. The highly-anticipated bout is set to take place on Wednesday, 22 December.

Mufasa took to social media to respond to a curious tweep who wanted to know where they can but tickets to watch the fight. The Siyathandana hitmaker said only a few guests have been invited to the match.

Cassper Nyovest said they wanted to take the fight to Zone 6 but it was just too expensive to build a temporary ring for "such a small fight." He encouraged his peeps to watch it online.

Source: Briefly.co.za