Cassper Nyovest has revealed more details regarding his highly-anticipated fight dubbed Fame vs Clout with Slik Talk

The rapper-turned-businessman said only a handful of peeps will be able to watch the bout live because it's a closed fight

Mufasa shared that they wanted to hire a bigger venue but it was too expensive to build a temporary ring for "such a small fight"

Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to share more details about his upcoming fight with YouTuber, Slik Talk. The highly-anticipated bout is set to take place on Wednesday, 22 December.

Cassper Nyovest has shared that his fight with Slik Talk os a closed fight. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to social media to respond to a curious tweep who wanted to know where they can but tickets to watch the fight. The Siyathandana hitmaker said only a few guests have been invited to the match.

Cassper Nyovest said they wanted to take the fight to Zone 6 but it was just too expensive to build a temporary ring for "such a small fight." He encouraged his peeps to watch it online. According to The South African, Mufasa wrote on Twitter:

Most of Cass' stans believe he will win the fight because of the sparring videos he has been sharing on his timeline. Some were concerned about their fave after Slik Talk revealed that he used to play rugby. However, Mufasa is confident that he will knock out Slik before the fight ends. One peep @EBleu1 added:

"I know Billiato's gon' win. Once a winner always a winner!! It's bout time you make Slik shut up his big mouth."

Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match "set in stone"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that YouTuber Slik Talk and rapper Cassper Nyovest have set the date for their boxing match. Cassper shared an image online of their official poster for the boxing event. Peeps have already started commenting on what the possible outcome will be.

The fight is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 December at 9pm and will be live-streamed on YouTube. The official name for the event is FameVsClout, a reference to Cassper's music career and Slik's YouTube career. One peep @DeactWatkins responded to Cassper Nyovest:

"You get no props for knocking that boy out. You've been training for 2 fights that never happened while he was talking sh*t in front of the Ellerines wardrobe. We all know he is gonna lose but that won't change his opinion of your music, only his opinion of your boxing skills. So why??"

Source: Briefly.co.za