Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk have set the date for their boxing match and it's coming up pretty soon

The South African rapper shared a snap on social media of the official poster they are using for the event, FameVsClout

Mzansians are for the most part keen on the match and have already started predicting who the winner will be

YouTuber Slik Talk and rapper Cassper Nyovest have set the date for their boxing match. Cassper shared an image online of their official poster for the boxing event. Peeps have already started commenting on what the possible outcome will be.

The fight is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 December at 9pm and will be live-streamed on YouTube. The official name for the event is FameVsClout, a reference to Cassper's music career and Slik's YouTube career. Cass wrote:

"So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with but at least the dude had the balls to back his words up, unlike all the guys who ran their mouths and then ran away. I have a little bit of respect for him for taking the fight but I am going to knock him out! #FameVsClout"

Below are some of the eager responses the announcement received:

@DeactWatkins shared:

"You get no props for knocking that boy out. You've been training for 2 fights that never happened while he was talking sh*t in front of the Ellerines wardrobe. We all know he is gonna lose but that won't change his opinion of your music, only his opinion of your boxing skills. So why??"

@SciiTheComedist hilariously shared:

"Where can we bet on the match??"

@Spanishmob_star wrote:

"Slik Talk thinking he can play with Mufasa."

@boyboy_0 asked:

"@betway how many retweets for you to put up this fight??? It'll be epic."

@RoyalMansa responded with:

"Mara he might surprise you."

@_Tasty_C added:

"Imagine Casper losing to this guy with a squeaky voice."

