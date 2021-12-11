“Never Stop Dreaming”: Cassper Nyovest Wins Artist of the Decade, SA Here for It

Cassper Nyovest has just bagged the Artist of the Year title at this year's SA Hip-Hop Awards

The rapper shared a short and sweet celebratory post on his social media account

Fans headed to the comments section wishing the legend well on the incredible achievement

This year's South African Hip-Hop awards saw rapper Cassper Nyovest walking away with the coveted title of Artist of the Decade. The celebrated superstar headed online to mark the very special win and excited fans were not far behind.

Source: Getty Images

Taking to his Twitter account, Nyovest shared this very matter-of-fact message:

Fans, on the other hand, were all about gassing their boy Cassper up and took to more lengthy celebrations.

Check out some of the sweet reactions from social media users:

@Katlego_Fanta said:

"Artist of the decade CASSPER NYOVEST the best to ever do it."

@More_Knwledge said:

"Cassper Nyovest deserves to be the Artist of the Decade...Multi platinum-selling and filling up stadiums consistently isn't easy...well deserved."

@Just_Lukhay said:

"No one else could have won Artist of the Decade besides Cassper Nyovest. This wasn't much of a competition."

@mizar said:

"You guys know how Messi didn't deserve the Ballon D'or right, that's the equivalent to how we feel about Cassper Nyovest winning artist of the decade."

@WNkadimang said:

"I stan him, but AKA deserved to get the award. Cassper Nyovest's bigger fan base is what keeps him winning."

Cassper Nyovest sets the record straight about buying another R5 million Bentley

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rapper Cassper Nyovest did not need to do anything to have fans convinced that he blessed himself with another luxury vehicle worth millions. The hitmaker had to come clean about who owns the car and fans were left slightly disappointed.

Cassper Nyovest is one of Mzansi's biggest ballers, so when a photo of a white Bentley with his signature 'Noyvest' plates did its rounds on the internet, fans were beyond impressed. The rapper had to hop on Twitter to put out the fire before things went too far.

Late last year, The South African reported that Nyovest gifted himself a brand new Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 for his 30th birthday. Cass felt the Bentley would be the perfect dad car for him and Khutso to cruise around in.

So it came as no surprise to his followers when a second whip with the same number plate was on the web. The tweeps reacted to Cassper coming clean about not owning the car:

@Mbalenhle_MirandaN wrote:

"For a rapper like you Cassper you have more than 5 mill in ur account....I wouldn't be surprised if they'd say even that 40 mill the child took to SAPS was yours, I mean u moneyd broe...It's not ur car but u know what happened to the light. u must be very close with the owner neh."

@MohaleGlenns said:

"Dude, that's your car man. We know you own 4 of them and a Rolls Royce."

Source: Briefly.co.za