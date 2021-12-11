Big Zulu Scoops 7 Awards, Most Accomplished Hip Hop Artist in the Country

Big Zulu is big news in the world of hip hop, he bagged 7 awards on Friday night, making him the real winner

He was all the rage at the SA Hip Hop Awards and won a number of important categories

Social media users praised the hip hop artist for his amazing album and influential tracks

Big Zulu was the real winner at the South African Hip Hop awards after he bagged an astounding seven awards.

He won Best Album for Ichwane Lenyoka, he also won Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for Imali Eningi.

Big Zulu has the largest SA album in Hip Hop and won big at the SA Hip Hop Awards. Photo credit: @BigZulu_ZN

On top of that, he won the Ubuntu Activism, Best Video, Best Male and Best Digital Sales Awards.

Big Zulu took to Twitter to celebrate his success.

His fans reacted to his post with praise

@johny_theblessd:

"To be honest you deserve the awards, everyone know and can sing along to your songs well deserved."

@Buhles__:

"Their problem is that you rap in Zulu, that’s why they don’t think you should’ve won, you deserved every award Nkabi. Everything!"

@Cont_RSA:

"What Big Zulu has done in galvanizing hip hop with maskandi is a monumental achievement we don't speak of enough."

@KingOlifant:

"Congratulations are in order @BigZulu_ZN continue to work very hard and maintain the level of good music you are giving."

Big Zulu's album outperforms major US heavyweights on iTunes charts

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has taken hip hop by a storm after coming out with his isiZulu rap album. The celeb put his heart and soul into his iChwane Lenyoka album and the numbers are speaking for themselves. Weeks after its release, the project is still topping charts and Big Zulu is now proudly known as the man with the largest album in hip hop.

Big Zulu's album has been a musical gem for many fans of the genre. The 20-track project features popular rising names such as Ami Faku and the well-known Sjava. iChwane Lenyoka has been streamed so many times that it's well on its way to reaching legendary status.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the album has been sitting at the top of iTunes Hip Hop/Rap charts since September. And if that wasn't much to be proud of, Big Zulu has managed to surpass Drake's Views and Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly on his way to the top.

