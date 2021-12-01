Cassper Nyovest Talks About the Power of Social Media, Opens Up the Industry

Cassper Nyovest has shared the advantages of social media after he collaborated on a song with local hip-hop group Major Steez

The award-winning rapper said he met the duo on social media after they sent him their song via a DM

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that the song's #AsbongeChallenge is now on 14 million views on TikTok because of the power of social media

Cassper Nyovest has shared his thoughts on the advantages of social media. The rapper met his recent collaborators Major Steez on Instagram.

Cassper Nyovest says social media is a powerful tool if used the right way. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop group sent the Siyathandana hitmaker a song in his DMs and he jumped on it for free, according to him. The track is now trending and the #AsbongeChallenge associated with the hit is currently on 14 million views on Tik Tok.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa said he shot a big budget music video for the track. Speaking about the power of social media, he said:

"That's how great social media can be if used for the right reasons. That's also how you open up the industry."

According to TimesLIVE, Major Steez is a South African duo consisting of brothers Sihle and Sandile Mabena. Below are some of the comments from tweeps who shared their thoughts on the star's tweet:

@Tzarr1 said:

"Otlo Dula ole monate waya waya Cass Keep helping others, because we all start somewhere."

@Kabelo07631221 wrote:

"You have millions looking up to you bra just continue with your golden heart, God is watching."

@sa_spitfire commented:

"You’s a legend."

@DaveMafatle said:

"Big ups, Lord Cass."

@zArODriego added:

"Big shout out to you man."

