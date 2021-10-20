In September, Big Zulu dropped an entire body of work filled with 20 insane tracks in which the proudly Zulu talent unleashed his inner hip hop guru

iChwane Lenyoka featured fan favourite single iMali Eningi and has managed to remain at the top of iTunes hip hop charts since its release

Fast forward a month later and Big Zulu has found himself celebrating having the biggest album in hip hop and rap currently, what a major achievement!

Big Zulu has taken hip hop by a storm after coming out with his isiZulu rap album. The celeb put his heart and soul into his iChwane Lenyoka album and the numbers are speaking for themselves. Weeks after its release, the project is still topping charts and Big Zulu is now proudly known as the man with the largest album in hip hop.

Big Zulu has got a lot to be proud of after having his album deemed the biggest album in hip hop currently. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu's album has been a musical gem for many fans of the genre. The 20-track project features popular rising names such as Ami Faku and the well-known Sjava. iChwane Lenyoka has been streamed so many times that it's well on its way to reaching legendary status.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the album has been sitting at the top of iTunes Hip Hop/Rap charts since September. And if that wasn't much to be proud of, Big Zulu has managed to surpass Drake's Views and Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly on his way to the top.

The Mzansi fave took to Instagram to share his massive achievement with his followers. In a proud caption, he not only wrote a message to himself but he accredited the Nkabi Nation for helping his music make such a major mark.

"Nkabi Nation❤️ Bangakhuluma abakuthandayo kodwa iChwane Lenyoka is the biggest Hip Hop Album. We sitting on number 1 ❤️ Nkabi Nation Ngiyabonga uThando Lunye ❤️ #iChwaneLenyoka"

Big Zulu celebrates Inhlupheko music video hitting 2 million views in 2 months

Briefly News reported Big Zulu's Inhlupheko music video has hit two million views in just two months. The Imali Eningi hitmaker took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

The popular rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday, 19 May to thank his followers, known as the Nkabi Nation, for continuing to watch his video on YouTube and for their ongoing support.

"Nkabi Nation. Inhlupheko 2 MILLION VIEWS in two months. Siyabonga kakhulu. Nkabi Records," he said.

The single Inhlupheko is one of the leading singles to Nkabi's upcoming album. He is preparing to drop a new project this year but has not yet shared the official release date. Big Zulu's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate him.

Check out some of their reactions below:

@Mzwah24623892 said:

"You deserve it bruh, you're a real Nkabi Nation, you're such an inspiration."

@ZiieCmelan wrote:

"Congratulations. Well done to the #NkabiNation."

@Thubane4 added:

"This song touches my heart and soul."

