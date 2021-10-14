A man has Mzansi in stitches after he created a video seemingly mocking the popular Konka nightclub in Soweto

The video was shared on Twitter and shows the man having a jolly good time while doing ridiculous things such as smoking from a fake hubby bubbly

He also mocked the amount people spend at the club by drawing a fake bill with his booze totalling over R100k

The post is gaining popularity on the platform and has attracted close to 4 000 likes in just a few hours

Twitter user, @khani_hlahla, shared a video of a man creating his own version of the popular Konka nightclub in Soweto.

The man's version of the club is named Konka Mpumalanga and in the video he can be seen jamming to music while holding a watering jug, sipping on orange juice and acting as if he's smoking from a fake hubbly bubbly covered in paper. He also drew a funny booze bill totalling over R100k.

@khani_hlahla captioned the post:

"South Africans don't deserve internet."

Check it out for yourself:

The twitter user has close to 10 000 followers and his post his receiving major attention with close to 4 000 likes and 1 000 retweets.

Let's check out some of the comments:

@stanford42:

"Is the drinks menu for me."

@Hloni_Deeds:

"We must go back to level 4, ai never."

@Mmabatho0:

"Those shoes send me off."

@tim008:

"It's the shoes."

@Iam_Mbhele:

"Don't forget the T-shirt. LV baba."

