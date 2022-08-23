Mafikizolo, a Mzansi music band, recently celebrated its 25th year in the South African music industry

The duo is well-known for creating hit songs that have kept Mzansi people dancing for over two decades

On this momentous day, they have reflected on what has kept them going this far, which is humility despite their celebrity status

Mzansi's popular music duo Mafikizolo recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Mafikizolo is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Image: @mafikizolo_africa

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Mafu and Theo Kgosinkwe marked the occasion by reflecting on their long journey. Theo said that the group was formed because he aspired to be a songwriter.

"I met Nhlanhla and we talked about the idea of starting a band. I really wanted to write for a group. From there, I just went with the flow."

The duo looked back on what has kept them humble thus far. Theo stated that their parents played a significant role in keeping them down to earth. The duo said their parents treated them like normal children despite the fact that they were famous.

The band is renowned for its hits, including Emlanjeni, Khona, Masthokoze, and many others.

More lit music is anticipated from Theo and Nhlanhla on 26 August. The album's title, according to the Daily Sun, is Idwala. It includes artists such as Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Ami Faku, and Mondli Ngcobo.

