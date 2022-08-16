Makhadzi left a mark in the hearts of South Africans with her lit set at the Miss SA pageant finale over the weekend

The star who shot to the top of the Twitter trends as peeps showered her with praise also had a special performer on her team

Social media users lauded Makhadzi for giving the talented dancer a chance to show off his impressive skills during her performance

Makhadzi is a queen and more. The star proved that she is a living example of the saying: "We rise by lifting others" after she introduced a disabled dancer during her performance at the Miss SA pageant.

Makhadzi has been praised by social media users for her electric performance at the Miss SA pageant finale. Image: @makhadzisa.

Social media users were impressed by Makhadzi's energetic performance. The Ghanama hitmaker showed peeps what a live performance feels like with her adrenaline on the stage.

Social media users couldn't help but notice that one of the star's dancers was physically challenged. According to some Twitter users, the talented dancer uploaded a clip dancing to Makhadzi's songs, and the singer reached out to him and brought him on one of the biggest stages in Mzansi.

@Emmanuel_Ral commented:

"Hope more artists can acknowledge & collaborate with such talents. I can’t get enough of this performance #Makhadzi #MissSA2022."

@Dikeledi23 said:

"I can’t get over @MakhadziSA‘s performance , Makhadzi is such a performer, a Queen, unstoppable, unmatched. The Miss SA arena was on fire I’m glad I was there to witness it live. #MissSA2022."

@Luh_shabba added:

"Makhadzi is amazing shame One of the best to ever do it. You gave me Micheal Jackson thriller and Beyonce in one performance."

