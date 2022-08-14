Elaine has been slammed by social media users for her performance at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale on Saturday

South Africans headed to the streets to share that the talented singer's performance was boring

Many even suggested that Elaine needs to improve her singing skills as she was accused of singing off tune

Singer Elaine failed to live up to Mzansi's expectations with her performance at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale.

Fans have taken to social media to comment on Elaine's performance at the Miss SA pageant finale. Image: @elaineofficial.

Source: Instagram

The star was one of the stars billed to entertain the viewers. Other performers included Heavy K, Makhadzi and award-winning rapper Boity Thulo.

Social media users headed to the Twitter streets to share thoughts following Elaine's performance. Many said the stunner did not do a great job. Others accused her of singing off-tune, while some said she can't sing at all.

@VhoTurnDoor said:

"Elaine can sing bakithi and she is a talented writer. It’s just that live performances are not a walk in the park. It takes a lot of practice and understanding your voice to pull through a good live performance. I wish her well uNono. Maybe she was “neyvas?”'

@mbali_nkm wrote:

"I know y’all love Elaine neh but that Miss SA performance broke my heart "

@KeletsoR_ commented:

"Lloyiso is proof that there was nothing wrong with the mics or sound. Its just Elaine being Elaine #MissSA2022."

Source: Briefly News