The South African actor, poet and DJ Stoan Seate broke his silence and opened up about the tension between him and his baby mama, Thandiswa Mazwai

The rapper has connected the dots to why his group band Bongo Muffin have been on and off for quite some time

Seate also mentioned that him having a child with Thandiswa is the main reason why there's tension between them

Stoan Seate talked about his relationship with Thandiswa Mazwai. Image: OJ Koloti/ @stoanito

The South African actor, DJ and rapper Stoan Seate finally broke his silence regarding his relationship with fellow band member and baby mama Thandiswa Mazwai.

Stoan opens up about tension between him and Thandiswa

The former The Wife actor Stoan Seate has again made headlines on social media.

This was after the star weighed in on the fraud saga of Miss SA finalist Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina online. Recently, the 49-year-old actor and Bongo Muffin group member opened up about the tension between him and his baby mama, Thandiswa Mazwai.

The two stars have a 24-year-old girl together, and Seate explains to ZiMoja why he thinks his tension with Thandiswa is the main reason Bongo Muffin has been on and off since the early 2000s.

He said:

"We have all been doing our own thing, apart from the group. I am running my businesses, DJing and focused on music; everyone else is doing their own thing. Our interpersonal relationships struggles because of having a child together."

He further shared when the tension and silence began with the band:

"There was silence between 2000 and 2001 and Mafikizolo emerged during that break."

